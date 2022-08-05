Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.38. 23,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,137. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

