Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALL. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.58.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Allstate stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.61. 21,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Tobam grew its stake in Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.