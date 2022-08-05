ALLY (ALY) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $8,984.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.09 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003650 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00131248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065303 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

