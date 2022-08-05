Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

