Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALNY traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.35. 42,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,522. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

