Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 80.93 ($0.99) on Friday. Alternative Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.20 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £65.15 million and a PE ratio of 740.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.16.
About Alternative Income REIT
Featured Articles
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.