Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 80.93 ($0.99) on Friday. Alternative Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.20 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £65.15 million and a PE ratio of 740.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.16.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

