Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Trading Down 1.4 %

ATUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 104,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,838. Altice USA has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 99.75% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.