Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 99.75% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Altice USA Price Performance

Altice USA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 38,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $134,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

