Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 99.75% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Altice USA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 38,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
