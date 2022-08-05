Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. 181,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,660. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

