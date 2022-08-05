Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.62 on Friday, reaching $225.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

