Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,663 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.49. 155,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

