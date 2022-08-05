Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,519,000 after buying an additional 302,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.37 and its 200-day moving average is $365.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

