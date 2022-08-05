Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.06 on Friday, hitting $688.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,379. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

