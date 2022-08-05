Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Amarin’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Amarin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

