AMATEN Hits Market Cap of $161,507.45 (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $161,507.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com.

Buying and Selling AMATEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

