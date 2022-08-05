Amdocs Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.