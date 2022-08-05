AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $536.70 on Monday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.25 and a 200-day moving average of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
