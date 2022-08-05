AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $536.70 on Monday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.25 and a 200-day moving average of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in AMERCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMERCO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1,047.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

