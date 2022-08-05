American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.75-$11.75 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in American Financial Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

