Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$42.87 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$195.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.01.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerigo Resources

About Amerigo Resources

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$27,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,945 shares in the company, valued at C$44,020.21.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

