AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

