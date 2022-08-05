AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Cut by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 4.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $44,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $15,752,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,598,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.9 %

ABC traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.