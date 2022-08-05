Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.46. 101,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 60,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$249.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Victor Cantore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,634,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,849,590.89.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Further Reading

