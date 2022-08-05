Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

