Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
