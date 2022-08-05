Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,105. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23,158.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

