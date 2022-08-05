Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 122,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $77.51 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.