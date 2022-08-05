AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.35

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $15.28. AMREP shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 3,786 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

AMREP Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

