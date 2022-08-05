Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMDUF. Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($91.75) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $51.82 on Friday. Amundi has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $90.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.