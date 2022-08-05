Analysts Offer Predictions for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.