Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 513.83

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.83 ($6.30).

AV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 553 ($6.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.37) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,592.80). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,592.80). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,388.43).

Aviva Stock Down 0.2 %

Aviva Company Profile

AV stock opened at GBX 401.40 ($4.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 407.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.79. The stock has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,014.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

