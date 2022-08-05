Analysts Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT at $211.43

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

