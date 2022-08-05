Analysts Set Expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.48.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.39 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $84,714,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

