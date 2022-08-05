Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $96.00

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 0.6 %

PLL opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 421,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $21,398,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

