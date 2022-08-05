Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) recently:

8/4/2022 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/29/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11,049,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Get Datadog Inc alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Datadog by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.