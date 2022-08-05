Analyzing Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) & Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Pasithea Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$32.38 million ($1.51) -11.59 Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,646.04 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

34.0% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cassava Sciences and Pasithea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 1 0 3 0 2.50 Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $136.50, suggesting a potential upside of 680.00%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Pasithea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -23.96% -23.15% Pasithea Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.