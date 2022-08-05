Analyzing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33% Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 10.94 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -138.09 Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.44 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -8.31

Risk and Volatility

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DigitalOcean and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 0 7 0 2.56 Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.06%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 121.80%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Viant Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.