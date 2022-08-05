Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 718,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,343,520. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

