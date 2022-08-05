Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 19,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,637. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

