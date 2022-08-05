Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.84. 27,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,948. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

