Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $116.00. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,565. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02.

