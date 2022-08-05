Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,027,849,000 after purchasing an additional 592,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.11. 65,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $499.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.