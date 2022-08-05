Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.49. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

