Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $147.41. 127,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

