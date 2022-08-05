Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $412,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,697,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,031. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

