Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

