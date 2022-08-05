Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,220 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Davis Select Financial ETF makes up about 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFNL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,283. Davis Select Financial ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.