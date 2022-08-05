Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Allstate Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALL traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $116.19. 30,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

