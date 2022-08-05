Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 267.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 342,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,888 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.05. 30,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,383. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

