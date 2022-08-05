Anoncoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $39.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $27,799.94 and approximately $39.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

