AnRKey X Reaches Market Cap of $850,423.76 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $850,423.76 and $27,675.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,795,655 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

