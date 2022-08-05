ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.45.
NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $292.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.97. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
