ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.45.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $292.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.97. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.